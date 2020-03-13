Eerie before-and-after photos show public spaces emptied out around the world amid the coronavirus panic

Shutterstock/AP The Spanish steps in Rome have scarcely been visited amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The rapidly spreading coronavirus has cause people to avoid public spaces, self-quarantine, and cancel travel plans around the world.

Governments have put cities on lockdown, created containment zones, closed schools, and barred people from gathering in large spaces.

Eerie before-and-after photos show how the COVID-19 has left typically bustling areas around the world completely empty.

As the coronavirus continues to ravage through countries, people are becoming increasingly careful not to gather in large spaces.

So far, the virus has infected nearly 125,000 people and killed 4,500. Governments around the world have issued increasingly restrictive policies, including putting cities on lockdown, banning large gatherings, and urging people to stay home.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation officially declared the virus a global pandemic. As concerns continue to rise throughout the world, public spaces such as sporting stadiums, plazas, airports, religious sites, and theatres have been left abandoned.

These eerie photos show how the coronavirus is impacting communities around the world.

BEFORE: The Kaaba in Saudi Arabia plays a vital role in the Hajj, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca. It’s considered the holiest site in Islam and attracts millions of worshipers each year.

Ali Jarekji/Reuters Photo of Muslims gathered around the Kaaba during a pilgrimage in Mecca.

AFTER: But on March 5, the Kaaba was completely emptied for sanitation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Amr Nabil/AP Photo Saudi policemen guard the the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, March 6, 2020. Saudi Arabia emptied Islam’s holiest site for what they say sterilization over fears of coronavirus.

BEFORE: Crowds of dedicated fans gather at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain to watch football matches throughout the season.

Alberto Saiz/AP Photo Valencia’s Carlos Soler celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, December 15, 2019.

AFTER: But the stadium closed its doors to fans on March 3, after the Spanish government announced it wanted to avoid large gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak.

Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo General view of the Mestalla stadium during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spain, Tuesday March 10, 2020. The match is being in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak.

BEFORE: Large crowds gather in Milan’s Central Station, the biggest train station in the city. The station connects travellers to cities all throughout Italy, and up to 320,000 people pass through it daily.

Luca Bruno/AP Photo People wait for trains at Milan’s Central Station, Italy.

AFTER: But on March 9, the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced a nationwide lockdown, ordering citizens to stay home, avoid public spaces, and to only travel if granted specific permission.

Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP A woman wears a mask as she stands on an escalator inside Central train station, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Italy announced a sweeping quarantine early Sunday for its northern regions, igniting travel chaos as it restricted the movements of a quarter of its population in a bid to halt the new coronavirus’ relentless march across Europe.

BEFORE: The Piazza del Duomo is the biggest attraction in Milan, with over five million visitors each year.

Salparadis / Shutterstock.com A boy plays with pigeons on crowded day in Piazza del Duomo

AFTER: But the famous Piazza has remained eerily empty following a nationwide lockdown that restricts people from gathering in public spaces.

Antonio Calanni/AP Photo A man walks in Duomo square, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 8, 2020.

BEFORE: Vittorio Veneto square is the largest square located in Turin, Italy, a city in the northern region of the country. The square attracts bustling crowds of visitors and event gatherings daily.

Massimo Pinca/AP Photo A view of Turin’s Vittorio Veneto square crowded by faithful attending a mass celebrated by Pope Frances

AFTER: But as the coronavirus outbreak worsened in Italy, few people gathered in the square.

Massimo Pinca/REUTERS Empty tables are seen in a restaurant of the Vittorio Veneto square in Turin usually full of tourists as a coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in Italy, in Turin, Italy, March 2, 2020.

BEFORE: Rome’s Piazza Navona is a popular attraction for tourists and Italians alike, containing a trove of sculptures, fountains, and businesses.

Andrew Medichini/AP Photo Soap bubbles blown by a street artist float above Rome’s historical Piazza Navona square, in Rome, Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

AFTER: But an ariel photo of the Piazza in early March showed that gatherings had severely dwindled as a result of the coronavirus scare.

Remo Casilli/REUTERS Very few people are seen in Piazza Navona, which would usually be full of tourists, in Rome, Italy, March 2, 2020.

BEFORE: The shrine of Saint Imam Abdul Azim is an important religious destination for Shiite Muslims in Tehran, Iran.

Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo Iranians gather at the shrine of the Shiite Saint Imam Abdulazim, in Shahr-e-Ray, south of Tehran, Iran

AFTER: But the shrine was closed down on March 7 for workers to disinfect the building as Iran’s coronavirus cases surged. The country is now the third-most-infected in the world.

Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo A man disinfects the shrine of the Shiite Saint Imam Abdulazim to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Shahr-e-Ray, south of Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March, 7, 2020.

BEFORE: The Spanish Steps in Rome are a UNESCO World Heritage site, and attract millions of visitors each year.

AFTER: But as coronavirus cases worsened and the Italian government issued a widespread lockdown, the cultural site has been left largely abandoned.

Andrew Medichini/AP Photo Thursday, March 5, 2020 file photo, a woman wearing a mask poses for photos at the bottom of the Spanish Steps, in Rome.

BEFORE: Venice is typically littered with tourists taking gondola rides, strolling through cobblestone streets, and taking photos outside of quaint cafes.

Antonio Calanni/AP Photo A masked woman sits on a gondola during the water parade, part of the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

AFTER: But as the coronavirus epidemic continues to spread across the country, the city has become emptied of its normal activity, leaving gondoliers to anxiously await new costumers.

Francisco Seco/AP Photo A gondolier on the Grand Canal as the sun sets in Venice, Italy, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Venice in the time of coronavirus is a shell of itself, with empty piazzas, shuttered basilicas and gondoliers idling their days away.

BEFORE: The shrine of Imamzadeh Saleh is a breathtaking pilgrimage site in Tehran, Iran. The shrine is one of the oldest and most famous in the city and is widely visited each day.

Vahid Salemi/AP Photo Iranians sit in the courtyard of the shrine of Saint Saleh a day prior to the parliamentary and Experts Assembly elections in northern Tehran, Iran

AFTER: But as Iran struggles to contain its coronavirus outbreak, the shrine has closed to undergo disinfection treatments to prevent the spread of disease.

Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo A firefighter disinfects the shrine of Saint Saleh to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in northern Tehran, Iran, Friday, March, 6, 2020.

BEFORE: Times Square in New York City is a major tourist attraction, with hundreds and thousands of people enjoying its bright lights, Broadway shows, street performers, restaurants and shops.

DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images Crowds swarm Times Square even in the hot summer temperatures.

AFTER: But as the coronavirus outbreak gets worse throughout the city, fewer people have been inclined to travel through this typically crowded hub.

Mary Altaffer/AP Photo Street performers who wear character costumes to pose for photos with tourists in exchange for tips, stand around waiting for customers in an empty Times Square on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

BEFORE: The National Theatre in Prague is a popular attraction for performances in Opera, Drama, Ballet and Laterna Magika.

Petr David Josek/AP Photo Dancers perform during a memorial service for Vera Caslavska, a Olympic gymnastics champion, at the National Theatre in Prague

AFTER: But following the coronavirus spread throughout the region, the theatre has closed its doors and cancelled all performances through March 17.

Petr David Josek/AP Photo Director of the National Theatre Jan Burian poses for a photograph on stage of the closed National Theatre in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

BEFORE: The Colosseum in Rome is a Unesco world heritage site and typically receives up to 7.4 million visitors a year.

Alessandro Bianchi/ REUTERS Tourists visit the Colosseum’s interior in Rome, Italy, June 28, 2016.

AFTER: But it has remained largely empty since coronavirus outbreaks have worsened in the country.

Andrew Medichini/AP Photo Tourists visit the Colosseum, in Rome, Saturday, March 7, 2020.

BEFORE: Singapore’s Chinatown is a popular destination for tourists and locals to eat, visit museums, and tour through temples.

Calvin Wong/ REUTERS People walk through Chinatown in Singapore January 16, 2018.

AFTER: But as fears of being in crowded spaces are heightened amidst the coronavirus outbreak, tourism in the area has declined.

Edgar Su/REUTERS A restaurant promoter waits for customers at the largely empty Chinatown as tourism takes a decline due to the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore February 21, 2020.

BEFORE: Gimpo international airport is one of the largest international airports in Seoul, South Korea.

Lee Jin-man/AP Photo Passengers wait to buy tickets at the Korean Air ticketing counter at Gimpo airport in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 19, 2012.

AFTER: But as travel restrictions increase during the coronavirus outbreak, photos of empty airports have become more frequent.

Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo Check-in counters of Japanese airlines are empty at the Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 9, 2020.

BEFORE: Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul is the world’s largest religious congregation, with over 700,000 parishioners.

Jo Yong-Hak/ REUTERS Christians listen to a sermon during a service at Yoido Full Gospel church in Seoul

AFTER: But the church has cancelled its usual sermons during the coronavirus outbreak, and has opted to put services online instead.

Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo People wearing face masks attend Mass at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 1, 2020. The church decided to replace Sunday services with online ones for members’ safety amid the spread of the COVID-19.

BEFORE: Tokyo Dome stadium was the first all-weather, multi-purpose stadium built in Japan. It can hold a total of 55,000 people and attracts massive crowds of people for sporting events, concerts and exhibitions.

Shizuo Kambayashi/AP An ariel view of a crowded Tokyo Dome stadium, during the American League season opening.

AFTER: But the city has barred Japanese baseball fans from entering the stadium during all 72 preseason games, in an attempt to halt the coronavirus.

Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo Spectators’ stands are empty during play in a preseason baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Yakult Swallows at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

BEFORE: Charles Bridge in Prague is the oldest bridge in the city and one of its most famous tourist attractions.

David W Cerny/REUTERS Tourists walk across the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, November 7, 2019.

AFTER: But following the Czech Republic’s decision to ban all events and gatherings of 100 or more people, the popular tourist destination has been left empty.

Petr David Josek/AP Photo People walk across an unusually empty medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

BEFORE: St. Peter’s Square is located in Vatican City and has attracted up to 300,000 people for religious gatherings and events.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP

AFTER: But the Vatican announced it would close down the square until April 3, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew Medichini/AP Photo A man wears a mask as he looks at an empty St. Peter’s Square after the Vatican erected a new barricade at the edge of the square, in Rome, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

BEFORE: The Louvre museum in Paris is the most visited gallery in the world, and home to one of the most famous paintings: the Mona Lisa.

Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com People waiting, using a queue, to visit the Louvre Museum

AFTER: But on March 1, the museum announced it would close to the public, to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

Thierry Thorel/NurPhoto via Getty Images France’s Louvre Museum announced it would not open on Sunday due to fears of the coronavirus.

