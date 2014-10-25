21 Sad Photos Of Dead And Dying Kmart Stores

Kmart is in trouble.
Sears Holdings, Kmart’s parent company, has closed more than 300 Sears and Kmart stores since 2010, and the company has announced plans to close even more.
Photographer Nicholas Eckhart has been tracking Sears and other struggling retailers for years on his blog Dead And Dying Retail.
We compiled his images of Kmart stores that have been abandoned or appear to be struggling.
This former Kmart store in Elyria, Ohio, has been closed for a decade, according to Eckhart. 'This store closed in the 2003 wave of Kmart closures, but oddly left all store fixtures besides shopping carts and signs that said 'Kmart' behind,' he notes. This was formerly the pharmacy.
Here's another shot from inside the Elyria Kmart, where Bargain Warehouse now occupies part of the space. Signage for Kmart's old cafe remains on the walls.
The store started getting demolished in December 2012 to make way for a future CarMax dealership, according to Eckhart.
Former Kmart location in Toledo, Ohio
