Terrible Images Are Coming Out Of Egypt's 'Day Of Rage' [PHOTOS]

REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah Supporters of Egypt’s deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a rally in protest of the recent violence in Egypt, in Sanaa August 16, 2013. Deeply polarised Egypt braced for renewed confrontation on Friday after the Muslim Brotherhood called for a nationwide march of millions to show anger at a ferocious security crackdown on Islamists in which hundreds were killed.

People have flooded the streets across Egypt to protest the bloody crackdown by the Egyptian military on supporters of deposed President Mohamed Morsi.

“Sooner or later I will die. Better to die for my rights than in my bed. Guns don’t scare us anymore,” Sara Ahmed, 28, a business manager who joined a march of thousands of demonstrators heading downtown from northeast Cairo, told Reuters.

Thursday’s bloodshed, which killed upwards of 600 people, has spurred clashes all over the country as some Pro-Morsi supporters have taken up weapons against an army determined to silence them by force.

“The generals in Cairo have made cold calculations,” Jeffrey Goldberg writes in Bloomberg.” One of them is that brutality pays dividends. … they have come to think that wiping out the Brotherhood is worth the risk [of losing $US1.3 billion in U.S. aid].”

Most people protesting the July 3 coup have remained nonviolent. But insurgency-style events such as the killing of police officers and the bombing of railroad lines have occurred.

All in all, it appears that no one feels safe as the turmoil continues: at least 50 people have been killed so far on Friday and all indications are that more are dying as day turns into night.

“The nation is on the edge of an abyss,” Islamist columnist and author Fahmy Howeidy wrote in Thursday’s edition of the independent al-Shorouk daily.

REUTERS/Louafi Larbi A military helicopter flies above supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Cairo August 16, 2013.

Here are a few more pictures — none showing the dead but still jarring — from today:

Incredible picture by @Sarahcarr . mans jumps off bridge to escape gunfire near Azbakiya police station in Cairo pic.twitter.com/zOKzyMfRnJ

— Samer Al-Atrush (@SameralAtrush) August 16, 2013

— Patrick Galey (@patrickgaley) August 16, 2013

Here’s the video of that:

Horrifying clashes still taking place near Azbakeya station. pic.twitter.com/7iibiMmD3P

— Mosa’ab Elshamy (@mosaaberizing) August 16, 2013

Just watched three protesters die at field clinic, including this teenager shot in neck . #egypt pic.twitter.com/6k4IFe2PV0

— Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 16, 2013

column of APCs and Troops block off the cornice in downtown #cairo leading up ramp to Oct 6 Bridge #egypt @nbcnews pic.twitter.com/1cQm62QLEI

— Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) August 16, 2013

Plainclothes security personnel to take up arms portrayed as demonstrators #egypt pic.twitter.com/TkixJ12hHL

— محمد النجار (@mohamedelnajja2) August 16, 2013

Inconceivable! “@Mamoudinijad: People writing down their names on their forearms in case they get shot. #Egypt http://t.co/ygdVvfObW5“

— WillMcC (@Wwilyman) August 16, 2013

Here’s a video of clashes near Ramses square in Cairo:



And here’s the aftermath:

REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013.

We’ll keep this updated with the latest.

