Take A Virtual Tour Of Mysterious Easter Island

There aren’t many things on Easter Island off the coast of Chile, but the Moai statues are famed for their size.In fact, if you harm one of the statues, you can be sent to jail.
Some statues are 65 feet tall, and each of them weighs about 20 tons. There are just under 1,000 Moai statues on Easter Island.
Last week, an archaeological dig revealed that below the surface of Easter Island, the Moai heads actually have carved bodies, according to Fox News.
Our friends at Airpano shared some of their panoramas of the island with us.
Part of the mystery of the Moai are what the statues depict. Legend has it they could have been planted by aliens since the statues don't really resemble humans.
Most of the Moai statues were never moved from Rano Raraku quarry. So you can see a lot of them still there in one spot.
Diving is also very popular. Expect diversity of marine life, warm clear waters, and uncrowded diving sites.
If you're planning on going, LAN is the only airline that offers flights there. Round trip tickets cost generally between $500 and $900.
