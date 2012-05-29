Take A Virtual Tour Of Mysterious Easter Island

Photo: AirPano.com • 360° Aerial Panorama • 3D Virtual Tours Around the World

There aren’t many things on Easter Island off the coast of Chile, but the Moai statues are famed for their size.In fact, if you harm one of the statues, you can be sent to jail.



Some statues are 65 feet tall, and each of them weighs about 20 tons. There are just under 1,000 Moai statues on Easter Island.

Last week, an archaeological dig revealed that below the surface of Easter Island, the Moai heads actually have carved bodies, according to Fox News.

Our friends at Airpano shared some of their panoramas of the island with us.

