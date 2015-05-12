Disturbing photos of the toxic graveyards where your old gadgets go to die

Ever wonder what happens to your phone once you’ve traded it in or dropped it off at a recycling center?

In 2014 the world produced more than 40 million metric tons of discarded electronic goods, or e-waste. Many items end up in landfills where young men work in hazardous conditions to sort, recycle, and dispose of our formerly beloved gadgets.

Photographer Valentino Bellini documented the world’s largest e-waste hubs in his series called The BIT ROT Project, which you can read more here.

