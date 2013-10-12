Here Are The Renderings For The 'Dubai International Financial Center'

The Hollywood design firm 5+design presented its master plan for the Dubai International Financial Center to the rulers of Dubai, and the United Arab Emirates has approved.

Managing Partner of 5+ Michael Ellis said the massive projects aims to “bring continuity between the rest of the world’s international financial centres” by filling the time zone gap between London and New York in the west and Hong Kong and Tokyo in the east.

The complex will be on the north side of the city, situated between the Emirates Towers and the Burj.

Construction will begin this month and is estimated to continue for up to five years, according to lead design partner Tim Magill. Cost has not been calculated but 5+ told Business Insider that “it is going to be quite an expensive project.”

Check out the renderings:

