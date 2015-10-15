25 incredible pictures of Dubai from above

Dubai spares no expense when making its cityscape the most jaw-dropping in the world.

In the 2000s, the emirate dropped nearly $US600 billion into constructing the world’s tallest tower, biggest man-made island, and most luxurious hotel, among other architectural feats.

These aerial photos of Dubai capture the city’s elegance and ambition.

