Heartbreaking Photos Show How The Drought Is Devastating Farmers In The Midwest

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The drought that has consumed the Midwest this summer is covering the widest land expanse since 1956. It has also caused the USDA to drastically reduce its crop forecast, which some say is still too optimistic.The severe weather has caused crop yields to be cut, has caused farmers to sell their cattle as they look to cut costs. This drought could have implications for years to come and cause a massive decline in livestock herds.



We put together some photos of how the drought and extreme heat have impacted life in the Midwest.

