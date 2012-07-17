Huge Dramatic Photos Of The Drought That's Devastating America's Farmland

Photo: University of Missouri

Farms in the Midwest have been hit by a drought and heatwave. The extreme weather has caused corn crops to wilt or significantly shrink in size.In some cases, farmers have given up hope and are mowing down their fields and using what corn they have as cattle field. Soybean plants are also showing signs of distress.



50 five per cent of the continental U.S. was in a moderate to extreme drought by the end of June according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The drought is now covering the widest land expanse since 1956.

We put together images of the impact this drought has had on crops around the country.

Thanks to KOMUNews and the University of Missouri’s Jessica Salmond for letting us run their photos

