Huge Dramatic Photos Of The Drought That's Devastating America's Farmland

Photo: University of Missouri
Farms in the Midwest have been hit by a drought and heatwave. The extreme weather has caused corn crops to wilt or significantly shrink in size.In some cases, farmers have given up hope and are mowing down their fields and using what corn they have as cattle field. Soybean plants are also showing signs of distress.
50 five per cent of the continental U.S. was in a moderate to extreme drought by the end of June according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The drought is now covering the widest land expanse since 1956.
We put together images of the impact this drought has had on crops around the country.
Thanks to KOMUNews and the University of Missouri’s Jessica Salmond for letting us run their photos
David Grant compares how large a corn ear from one of his farm's plants should be to what is currently produced in Boone County, Missouri. The crop's growth was stunted by severe heat and drought
Farmers have given up hope for a corn crop and are mowing their fields and using the plants for livestock feed
An empty dock sits at the bottom of a dry cover at Morse Reservoir in Noblesville, Indiana. The reservoir is down 6 feet from normal levels
Counties across Missouri met the minimum threshold of 30 per cent of estimated yield damage of a single crop
Farm workers walk past an irrigated soybean field in Arkansas. The U.S. Agricultural Dept. granted a disaster declaration most counties because of the drought
16 counties spread across southern Illinois are already experiencing an extreme or exceptional drought
Officials say Illinois needs to to get at least six inches of rain, as well as several rains in a row to see any change
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.