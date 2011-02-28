Big Beautiful Photos Of NASA's Final Discovery Launch

Photo: AP

Last Thursday, the Space Shuttle Discovery took off on its last mission to space.The final launch of the Discovery was its 39th mission. Prior to launch it had traveled 143 miles in its 27 years of operation.



From here on in, private companies are going to handle sending astronauts and goods to the space stations.

The images of a shuttle taking off for outerspace are incredible.

The space shuttle Discovery sits on the launch pad at Kennedy Space centre in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011. Discovery and her crew of six astronauts are scheduled to lift off this afternoon on an 11-day mission to the international space station. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) The crew of space shuttle Discovery, from left, mission specialists Nicole Stott, Alvin Drew, Michael Barratt, pilot Eric Boe, Steve Bowen and commander Steve Lindsey, leave the Operations and Checkout Building to board the shuttle at pad 39A, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011. The crew is on an 11-day mission to the international space station. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Space shuttle Discovery lifts off from Kennedy Space centre in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011. Discovery is on an 11-day mission to the international space station. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) at Kennedy Space centre in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011. The space shuttle Discovery is scheduled to lift off this afternoon on an 11-day mission to the international space station. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Space shuttle Discovery lifts off from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space centre in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011. The crew of six astronauts are on an 11-day mission to the international space station. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Space shuttle Discovery lifts off from the Kennedy Space centre in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011. Discovery, the world's most traveled spaceship, thundered into orbit for the final time Thursday, heading toward the International Space Station on a journey that marks the beginning of the end of the shuttle era. (AP Photo/Wifredo Lee) Space shuttle Discovery lifts off from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space centre in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011. Discovery on its last mission to the International Space Station.(AP Photo/Terry Renna) Space shuttle Discovery lifts off from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space centre in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011. Discovery on its last mission to the International Space Station.(AP Photo/John Raoux) at Kennedy Space centre in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011. The space shuttle Discovery is scheduled to lift off this afternoon on an 11-day mission to the international space station. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Emergency crews stand by space shuttle Discovery lifts off from the Kennedy Space centre in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011. Discovery, the world's most traveled spaceship, thundered into orbit for the final time Thursday, heading toward the International Space Station on a journey that marks the beginning of the end of the shuttle era. (AP Photo/Terry Renna) Space shuttle Discovery lifts off from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space centre in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011. Discovery on its last mission to the International Space Station.(AP Photo/Terry Renna) Space shuttle Discovery lifts off from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space centre in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011. Discovery on its last mission to the International Space Station.(AP Photo/John Raoux) Don't miss photos of the robonaut Nasa is sending to the space station ... PHOTOS: The Robot NASA Is Sending To Space »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.