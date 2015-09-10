24 images of devastation from one of the worst wildfire seasons we've ever seen

Wildfires have scorched more than 8.5 million acres of land already this year, according to data from the National Interagency Fire Center.

That’s more than 6 million football fields on fire.

If the trend continues, 2015 is on track to be one of the worst fire seasons since the 1960s, when the records began.

As climate change continues to create erratic conditions like droughts and extreme temperatures, experts say the wildfires will only get hotter, unpredictable, and larger.

Scroll down to see how bad it’s been.

The Lake Chelan fire in Washington threatened the resort area, drove away tourists, destroyed a warehouse filled with nearly 2 million pounds of apples, and forced residents to flee. Ted S. Warren The increasing costs of preventing and putting out wildfires are creating a massive burden on federal and local agencies. Fire crews, like the one below walking on U.S. Highway 20, and additional funding are sorely needed. Terry Chea Source: Environmental Defence Fund.

