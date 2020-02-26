Flooding in Jakarta is so bad the government is planning to move the city 100 miles away. Here are photos of the devastation.

Photo by Agung Fatma Putra/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Residents wade through a waterlogged area in Kampung Melayu, East Jakarta.

A rising sea and sinking land will likely cause parts of Jakarta to be under water by 2050.

Heavy rains over the weekend caused more than five feet of muddy water to take over commercial and residential areas of the city.

Here are photos of the devastating floods.

Floods that have crippled much of Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, worsened on Tuesday. Homes, buildings, the presidential palace, and transportation networks have been destroyed or damaged, according to the Associated Press.

A devastating combination of sinking land and rising sea level could cause parts of Jakarta to be underwater by 2050.

The Indonesian government plans to address the issue by moving the city of nearly 10 million people one hundred miles away from its current location.

The project would take around ten years and require a $US33 billion budget.

Here are a collection of photos from recent years that illustrate the chaos caused by the floods.

Floods in Indonesia have caused destruction and chaos in the country’s capital city.

Agung Fatma Putra/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images A rescue team evacuates residents from their flooded houses in Jakarta.

Jakarta faces the growing challenge of sea-level rise, which threatens to submerge entire swathes of the city by 2050. The problem is exacerbated by the fact that Jakarta’s land is sinking up to 6.7 inches per year due to excessive groundwater pumping.

Homes and businesses have been flooded by up to five feet of muddy water.

Photo by BAY ISMOYO/AFP via Getty Images A family evacuate their home by using an inflated inner-tube after rain all night caused local flooding in Jakarta on January 1, 2020.

Overnight rains on Sunday caused more rivers to burst their banks.

Residential and commercial areas are nearly underwater, according to the AP

On Tuesday, nearly 100 incidents of flooding were reported across the city.

Several areas in the eastern part of the city are currently under nearly five feet of water, according to the Jakarta Post.

The recent floods have entered parts of the president’s home and submerged the country’s largest hospital.

BAY ISMOYO/AFP via Getty Images Residents react as they take shelter amid floodwaters in Jakarta on April 26, 2019, after several areas were affected by heavy rainfall.

Floodwaters entered parts of Indonesia’s presidential palace complex Tuesday morning, according to the AP. The situation was brought under control with water pumps.

The heavy downpour that hit the capital on Sunday had submerged the state-run Cipto Mangunkusumo hospital, the country’s largest hospital, damaging medical machines and equipment, according to the AP.

This week’s floods have displaced more than 300 people.

Photo by Agung Fatma Putra/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Residents wade through a waterlogged area in Kampung Melayu, East Jakarta.

The most recent floods have left 300 people homeless and forced authorities to cut off electricity, according to the AP.

Transportation systems have also ground to a halt.

NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty Images A train passes in the areas affected by floods in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 25, 2020.

Most of the city’s buses, local trains, and commuter rails have all been halted thanks to the flooding, reported the Jakarta Post. Portions of local roads and highways are also submerged making travel nearly impossible.

Floods in the city last month killed more than 60 people.

Ed Wray/Getty Images Indonesian children play in a flooded neighbourhood on January 2, 2020 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Jakarta is home to 10 million people, with a total of 30 million in its greater metropolitan area.

Severe flooding and landslides in January killed more than 60 people, displaced hundreds of thousands and forced an airport to close, according to the AP.

The Jakarta government is facing criticism for its handling of the problem.

Photo by Ed Wray/Getty Images People are stranded by floodwaters in Jakarta’s central business district on January 17, 2013 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan, who was criticised when massive floods struck the city last month, blamed widespread deforestation in the southern hills, according to the AP.

Rescuers are taking people out of their homes and businesses in rafts.

This is far from the first time the city has experienced deadly flooding. In 2007 flooding lead to the deaths of 50 people, and in 2013, floodwaters caused the displacement of more than 18,000 people.

Jakarta has long been the capital of Indonesia, but it will likely move.

Dasril Roszandi/NurPhoto via Getty Images Residents walk through floodwaters in Jakarta on April 26, 2019, after several areas were affected by heavy rainfall. Residents walk through floodwaters in Jakarta on April 26, 2019, after several areas were affected by heavy rainfall.

Jakarta has been the capital of Indonesia for seven decades, but the government announced over the summer that they plan to move it 100 miles away from its current location.

The new capital will be located in the sparsely populated East Kalimantan province on Borneo island, known for rainforests and orangutans, according to the AP.

The new capital location has yet to be named but was chosen because, among other things, it’s “relatively free of earthquakes and volcanoes,” according to the Jakarta Post.

Jakarta won’t be entirely abandoned — it will still remain an economic hub.

BAY ISMOYO/AFP via Getty Images Residents stay on the second floor of their house amid floodwaters in Jakarta on April 26, 2019, after several areas were affected by heavy rainfall.

When the capital is moved, the central bank and financial institutions would remain where they are, but between 900,000 and 1.5 million of Jakarta’s residents could be relocated.

In the meantime, Indonesians are preparing for even more rain.

BAY ISMOYO/AFP via Getty Images Indonesians clean their homes and cutlery along the river in Jakarta on January 3, 2020, after flooding triggered by heavy rain which started on New Year’s Eve hit the area.

Indonesia’s meteorological agency is predicting rain for the next two weeks, according to the AP.

