18 Sad Photos Of Deserted Sears Stores

Nicholas Eckhart This is an abandoned Sears in North Randall, Ohio.

All over America, malls are disappearing.

As we reported earlier this month, about 15% of U.S. malls will fail or be converted into non-retail space within the next 10 years, according to Green Street Advisors, a real estate and REIT analytics firm.

Many mall failures have been expedited in recent years by the closure of anchor stores, including Sears, which has shut down roughly 300 stores since 2010.

Nicholas Eckhart has been tracking Sears and other retailers on his blog DeadAndDyingRetail.com.

For this post, we compiled his images of abandoned or struggling Sears stores.

