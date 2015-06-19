Haunting photos of America's dead shopping malls

Nicholas Eckhart The now-defunct Rolling Acres Mall.

The retail industry is slowly devolving into its death, and there’s proof: more and more shopping malls are closing.

The malls are primarily those that are not high-end or low-end.

Earlier this year, D.J. Busch, senior analyst at Green Street Advisers, said to the New York Times, “It is very much a haves and have-nots situation.”

“Middle-level stores in middle-level malls are going to be extinct because they don’t make sense,” Howard Davidowitz, chairman of Davidowitz & Associates, Inc., a retail consulting and investment banking firm, said last year.

