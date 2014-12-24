21 Vintage Photos That Show What Syria Was Like 50 Years Ago

Syria has been at war for nearly four years. The most recognisable images of the country today depict bombed-out buildings, piles of rubble, and displaced citizens.

A collection of images taken fifty years earlier by Charles W. Cushman, an avid traveller and amateur photographer, are a stark contrast.

Though Syria saw a number of coups d’etat in the 1960s and in the decades before and after, Cushman’s photos of downtown Damascus in 1965 paint a more mundane picture, showing families gathering, men riding donkeys, and shoppers in bustling bazaars.

These photos are being shared with permission from the Indiana University Archives.

