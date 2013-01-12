Beautiful Photos Of Pyongyang On The Weekend

Photo: Ray Cunningham/flickr
What are you doing this weekend?If you live in Pyongyang, your options are understandably limited.
Ray Cunningham, a University of Illinois administrator and amateur photographer, has managed to visit North Korea each of the last several years.
With his permission, we have republished a series of his photos showing what a North Korean might do for fun on the weekend.
Of course, fun is a relative term in the Democratic People’s Republic.
And looking out over the city, which Cunningham says has slowly grown more lit over the years of his visits.
