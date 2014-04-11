19 Haunting Photos Of Cyprus's Frozen-In-Time Contested Zone

On July 20, 1974, Turkish soldiers invaded the island of Cyprus. The invasion, which the Turks claimed was aimed at protecting Turkish Cypriots from persecution, ended up splitting the island almost exactly in half.
For the past 40 years Cyprus has remained divided between the southern Republic of Cyprus and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which has only been recognised by Turkey. The rest of the international community considers Northern Cyprus to be a Turkish-occupied territory, and the Turkish Army maintains a large force on the island.
The dividing line is the United Nations Buffer Zone, which cuts straight through the capital Nicosia and across the rest of the island.
Ranging from 11 feet at its narrowest to 4.6 miles at its widest, the zone was hastily evacuated during the Turkish invasion of Cyprus. It has remained uninhabited, effectively frozen in time.
In some cases, the doors of former houses were filled with sand bags and turned into firing positions.
Watch towers dot the landscape, providing surveillance opportunities along the entire length of the divide.
Both Turkish and Greek Cypriots are barred from entering the buffer zone, so their experience is limited to seeing it from outside.
However, there are signs that the situation in Cyprus is slowly approaching rapprochement. In 2008 Ledra Street, a thoroughfare linking North and South Nicosia, was opened allowing Cypriots to mingle and cross through the buffer zone.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/512f771269bedd7466000017-900-600/panmunjeom2.jpg' alt='South korean soldiers look into North korea at DMZ' link='http://www.businessinsider.com.au/north-and-south-korea-dmz-border-is-a-warzone-2013-2#the-korean-war-may-seem-like-its-over-but-the-armistice-of-1953-only-brought-on-a-stalemate-and-both-north-and-south-are-still-at-war-1' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')Now check out why the border between North and South Korea might be the tensest place on Earth»
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.