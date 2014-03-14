Crimea Residents Are Lining Up To Take Their Money Out Of Banks

Crimea residents are queuing up around the block to withdraw funds as

Buzzfeed’s Max Seddon reports the territory’s new authority plans to appropriate Ukrainian bank branches’ assets “for the use of the Crimean budget special fund.”

The head of Ukraine’s central bank said moving cash in the Crimea has become difficult, according to the Toronto Globe and Mail’s Paul Waldie.

Seddon says at least one bank is limiting withdrawals to as little as $US33, or 320 Ukrainian hryvnia.

Here’s a photo from ABC’s Alexander Marquardt, who says people are not panicking despite the long lines:

And another from RadioSvoboda:

