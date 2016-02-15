This photographer captured the same couples over a 30-year period -- and the changes are remarkable

Barbara Davatz Sonnhild and Matthias in 1988 and again in 2014.

In 1982, photographer Barbara Davatz found 12 young, interesting, urban couples and decided to take their portraits. Little did she know, her little side project would continue for up to 30 years.

“I started [the portraits] in 1982 with initially no intention of continuing the series,” Davatz told Business Insider. She went on to photograph the same people in 1988, 1997, and again in 2014. The project now covers three generations of people.

Her new book, “As Time Goes By“, shows the remarkable changes that her subjects have gone through over the last 30 years. The series will be on display at Fotostiftung Schweiz in Zurich, Switzerland, from February 27 to May 16.

