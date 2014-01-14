Two Years Ago The Costa Concordia Capsized Off The Coast Of Italy -- Here's What It Looks Like Now

REUTERS/Max Rossi The cruise liner Costa Concordia is pictured during the ‘parbuckling’ operation outside Giglio harbour January 12, 2014.

On January 13th, 2012, the Costa Concordia cruise ship hit a rock by the Isola del Giglio off the coast of Tuscany. The ship began to take on water, eventually falling onto its side. There were 3,229 passengers and 1,023 crew members on board, and in the chaotic scenes that followed as the boat collapsed into the sea, 32 people never made it off.

To mark the two-year anniversary, the Associated Press reports, survivors and locals alike held mass in the local church that welcomed in survivors after the disaster.

The enormous, 60,000-ton ship has been a grim reminder of the tragedy for the past two years, and even a morbid tourism spot. The hope is that 2014 will be the year that the ship is gone — in September a gruelling 16-hour “parbuckling” process moved the ship back into an upright system, and the current plan is to tow the boat away in summer for dismantling.

REUTERS/Max Rossi Flowers released by a relative of a victim float on the sea next to the Costa Concordia cruise liner, following a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the tragedy, outside Giglio harbour January 13, 2014.

REUTERS/Max Rossi A damaged side of the cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the ‘parbuckling’ operation outside Giglio harbour January 12, 2014.

REUTERS/Max Rossi Mattresses are seen inside the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the ‘parbuckling’ operation outside Giglio harbour January 12, 2014.

REUTERS/Max Rossi A seagull flies past the side of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the ‘parbuckling’ operation outside Giglio harbour January 12, 2014.

REUTERS/Max Rossi The side of the cruise liner Costa Concordia is pictured during the ‘parbuckling’ operation outside Giglio harbour January 12, 2014.

REUTERS/Max Rossi A man fishes in front of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the ‘parbuckling’ operation outside Giglio harbour January 12, 2014.

