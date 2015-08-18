10 crazy pictures of your favourite foods sliced directly down the middle

When photographerBeth Galton and food stylist Charlotte Omnès decided to collaborate, they wanted to take a critical look at commonplace foods we eat every day.

During the process of choosing those items, they realised that pairing various foods together would be more efficient and visually appealing. “Shown together, they create a stronger statement about their symbolic nature,” Galton told Business Insider.

It’s not the first time a photographer has tackled bisected foods, but it’s not a common practice, either. The images are technically difficult and time-consuming to make — but in the end, they are truly eye-opening.

We talked to Galton about how she created the series.

There is no one set approach to the process of slicing and shooting. 'Each item had its own set of issues that both Charlotte and I tried to solve,' Galton says. Beth Galton While they were able to slice some of the foods in half easily, there were some cases where multiple images had to be taken, and then later pieced together with Photoshop. A seasoned stylist, Omnès was able to create solutions to various problems they would run into, including adding gelatin to the soup in this shot. Beth Galton They also worked with two digital retouchers. 'When our ideas could not be created realistically, they would help guide us with creating enough images for them to assemble the image we wanted,' Galton says. 'They both added their creativity as well as their technical expertise to the process.' Beth Galton The retouchers helped finish the image below. '(Retoucher) Daniel helped create the cup of coffee cut in half, Ashlee had to rebuild the bottom of the chicken bucket and work on the pour shot of the gravy,' says Galton. Beth Galton Galton has several favourites, and this coffee shot is one of them. Beth Galton Another favourite was the cereal box. 'Charlotte's first pour was almost perfect,' Galton says. It only took a few attempts to get it all the elements together the way they wanted. Beth Galton The turkey image was one of the most labour-intensive shots. They initially tried to cut it in half with a hacksaw while frozen, but eventually used a bandsaw to get the slice just right. Beth Galton To keep their series visually stimulating, they were very careful in their food selections. No big surprise -- they decided not to include a cake. Beth Galton By sticking to the foods that visually appealed to them both, Omnès and Galton were very happy with all the images included in the final series. Beth Galton When asked if they ever ate the leftovers, Galton says, 'never!' Beth Galton After dedicating a lot of focus and time to this project, Galton and Omnès are letting it breathe for a bit, leaving time to experiment with other ideas. 'That's not to say we won't go back to it,' Galton says. 'But nothing is planned.' Beth Galton

