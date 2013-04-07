Gritty Images From China's Muddy Rare Earth Mines

China accounts for 97 per cent of global rare earth production and is said to have 87 per cent of the world’s rare earth deposits.



But in an attempt to curb pollution and protect its resources, the country began to slow exports of the metals.

Rare earths are used in everything from wind turbines to smartphones. The U.S., EU, and Japan have filed complaints with the World Trade organisation over these curbs.

Take a look at rare earth mining in China and its impact on local villagers and the environment.

