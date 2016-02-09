6 beautiful photos of traditional Chinese New Year celebrations around the world

Chinese New Year is the most important among the traditional Chinese holidays.

Also known as Lunar New Year, the holiday is celebrated on the first Monday of the first month on the Lunar calendar, which is based on the moon’s orbit, rather than the western Gregorian calendar, which is based on the earth’s orbit. This year, the Lunar New Year falls on February 8.

The celebrations are inspired by a famous legend that says the evil beast Nien eats people on New Year’s Eve. Since Nien is said to fear loud noises and the colour red, celebrants light firecrackers, carry torches, and don red clothing to fend him off.

The celebrations then usually last for 14 more days.

Fireworks and torches are lit to scare off evil spirits. The first firework that is set off is said to be good luck. China Stringer Network A traditional hand-made candy called matang is popular during the Chinese New Year. China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC Yusheng is a traditional raw fish dish served for dinner to bring wealth and a long life. Reuters Photographer The New Year's Eve dinner is a big part of Chinese New Year. Usually, this is a family reunion for those who have been away from home. China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC The dances are wild and sometimes performed under a shower of sparks from molten iron. China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC Hundreds of lanterns are made for the Lantern Festival, which is held on the last day of the celebrations, ending the Chinese New Year period. China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.