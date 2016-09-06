Striking photos of America's child laborers reveal what work was like a century ago

The bloody origins of Labour Day — a holiday carved out from the post-Civil War clashes between workers and employers — have largely faded from public memory.

The day off is still a good time relax, but it’s worth remembering the gruelling conditions faced by workers before the arrival of protections we often take for granted, like weekends off or 40-hour workweeks.

The first Labour Day was Tuesday, September 5, 1882, in New York City.

The American labour force has continued to evolve since then, but one of the biggest differences may be who is doing the work.

Lewis Hine, a photographer for the National Child Labour Committee, captured photos of some of the children who made up the US labour force between 1908 and 1924.

Hine travelled throughout the US, documenting children working in factories, fields, and at home in support the NCLC’s mission to promote the “rights, awareness, dignity, well-being and education of children and youth as they relate to work and working.”

The photos below, compiled by the Library of Congress, are the result of Hine and the NCLC’s work.

The descriptions come from NCLC caption cards, edited for clarity and length.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.