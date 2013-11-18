Photos Show Parts Of Illinois And Indiana Completely Leveled Due To Today's Tornadoes

Storms ripped through the Midwest today, killing at least 2 and injuring at least 37.
The images are terrible.
First, here’s the map, showing how widespread the storm cell grew:
Map of storm reports for today! 76 tornado reports so far!! pic.twitter.com/j1oG4jC1ID
— Georgia Storm Chaser (@StormCoker) November 17, 2013
This home in Kokomo, Ill. did not make it:
Picture: MT @tammylively: House in the middle of road in #Kokomo, IN #tornado pic.twitter.com/mEI9eF4fnm
— Johnny Kelly (@stormchaser4850) November 17, 2013
Parts of Washington, Ill., with a population above 15,000, appear to have been leveled. Here are three images from that town:
Devastation in Washinton, IL after hit by #tornado pic.twitter.com/J6381G55ua
— USA Tornado News (@USATornadoNews) November 17, 2013
Prayers to #WashingtonIL pic.twitter.com/QygeOckO3B
— Chris Khoury (@ChrisKhoury182) November 17, 2013
After the tornado #Peoria #Washington pic.twitter.com/hRwhCEKwQB
— Chris Khoury (@ChrisKhoury182) November 17, 2013
Pekin, Ill. is now bathed in debris:
MT @Jack_Lance18 Picture of damage caused by #tornado that hit #Pekin, Illinois pic.twitter.com/PZ8Ds0yVQb
— DBarski (@TornadoesDave) November 17, 2013
First damage reports of the day… Tornado hits Pekin pic.twitter.com/0FDsZX5Sk9 http://t.co/3kCdn9DKMw
— Lee Mann (@leemann) November 17, 2013
The storms lingered up to Chicago, cloaking the city in darkness. Here’s an image taken around noon and posted by A reddit user of Soldier Field. The Bears-Ravens game was postponed for about 2 hours.
The images out of Lebanon, Ind. seem unreal. Here’s what a storm did to the local Starbucks.
MT @NWSIndianapolis: RT @mfayes44: @FOX59 Starbucks in Lebanon, Indiana. Possible #tornado damage. #inwx pic.twitter.com/t2rf1MKavp
— The Storm Report (@thestormreport) November 17, 2013
The flipped car almost looks photoshopped, but it really happened:
Lebanon, Indiana @Starbucks #tornado damage today pic.twitter.com/uLduZSxgmY
— Renee Lee Greco (@inthelooptv) November 17, 2013
Meanwhile, here’s video of a twister barreling through the state:
