Photos Show Parts Of Illinois And Indiana Completely Leveled Due To Today's Tornadoes

Storms ripped through the Midwest today, killing at least 2 and injuring at least 37.

The images are terrible.

First, here’s the map, showing how widespread the storm cell grew:

Map of storm reports for today! 76 tornado reports so far!! pic.twitter.com/j1oG4jC1ID

— Georgia Storm Chaser (@StormCoker) November 17, 2013

This home in Kokomo, Ill. did not make it:

Parts of Washington, Ill., with a population above 15,000, appear to have been leveled. Here are three images from that town:

Devastation in Washinton, IL after hit by #tornado pic.twitter.com/J6381G55ua

— USA Tornado News (@USATornadoNews) November 17, 2013

Pekin, Ill. is now bathed in debris:

First damage reports of the day… Tornado hits Pekin pic.twitter.com/0FDsZX5Sk9 http://t.co/3kCdn9DKMw

— Lee Mann (@leemann) November 17, 2013

The storms lingered up to Chicago, cloaking the city in darkness. Here’s an image taken around noon and posted by A reddit user of Soldier Field. The Bears-Ravens game was postponed for about 2 hours.

The images out of Lebanon, Ind. seem unreal. Here’s what a storm did to the local Starbucks.

The flipped car almost looks photoshopped, but it really happened:

Meanwhile, here’s video of a twister barreling through the state:





