Photos Show Parts Of Illinois And Indiana Completely Leveled Due To Today's Tornadoes

Rob Wile

Storms ripped through the Midwest today, killing at least 2 and injuring at least 37.

The images are terrible.

First, here’s the map, showing how widespread the storm cell grew:

This home in Kokomo, Ill. did not make it:

Parts of Washington, Ill., with a population above 15,000, appear to have been leveled. Here are three images from that town:

Pekin, Ill. is now bathed in debris:

The storms lingered up to Chicago, cloaking the city in darkness. Here’s an image taken around noon and posted by A reddit user of Soldier Field. The Bears-Ravens game was postponed for about 2 hours.

Soldier fieldbaconeggsnSTEEZ

The images out of Lebanon, Ind. seem unreal. Here’s what a storm did to the local Starbucks.

The flipped car almost looks photoshopped, but it really happened:

Meanwhile, here’s video of a twister barreling through the state:


Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

science-us tornadoes