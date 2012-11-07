Celebrities Go To The Polls! [PHOTOS]

Mandi Woodruff

Photo: AP

There may not have been any red carpets at polling centres today, but that didn’t stop a slew of celebs from turning up to do their civic duty. While out-of-towners like Kim Kardashian mailed in an absentee ballot, other A-listers like Mariah Carey, Katy Perry, and Beyonce cast their votes in person (and in heels) and for once, no one was shying away from cameras.

In fact, they turned the cameras on themselves, blasting fans with photos on Instagram, Twitter and Tumblr. 

We’ve compiled some of our favourites from the day. 

Kim Kardashian sent in her absentee ballot Monday.

Now see 11 celebs who had everything...

And they still managed to blow it all >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.