Celebrities Go To The Polls! [PHOTOS]

Photo: AP

There may not have been any red carpets at polling centres today, but that didn’t stop a slew of celebs from turning up to do their civic duty. While out-of-towners like Kim Kardashian mailed in an absentee ballot, other A-listers like Mariah Carey, Katy Perry, and Beyonce cast their votes in person (and in heels) and for once, no one was shying away from cameras.



In fact, they turned the cameras on themselves, blasting fans with photos on Instagram, Twitter and Tumblr.

We’ve compiled some of our favourites from the day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.