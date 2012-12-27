Here's How Celebrities Celebrated Christmas [Photos]

Khloe Kardashian tweeted this family photo from the Christmas Day Clippers game.

Photo: Instagram.com/KhloeKardashian

Stars, they’re just like us!Hollywood was no exception as the masses gathered around the tree to exchange gifts on Christmas.



While the Kardashian clan tweeted pics of gingerbread houses and courtside seats at the Clippers game, Katy Perry showed off John Mayer’s Santa suit and Rihanna proved she is on-again with Chris Brown.

See what gifts celebrities received, how bad some are at wrapping presents and how much everyone appreciates family.

