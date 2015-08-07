Devastating photos of California show how wildfires are ravaging the landscape

For the past seven weeks, a series of relentless wildfires have sprung up in 15 counties across central and northeast California.

These wildfires have charred over 250 square miles of California landscape, which is already suffering from the worst drought in the last 1,200 years.

About 11,000 firefighters have stepped up to quench the flames, and recent reports say they’re making progress on the latest wildfire to sprout, called the Rocky Fire. But this week’s weather forecasts call for dry, hot conditions that could help feed the fire.

Here are some humbling photos of firefighters battling the Rocky Fire flames — as they race from one field to the next:

The Rocky Fire started on July 29 and is the 6th and most recent in a series of California wildfires. Three days after it began, the wildfire rapidly progressed, forcing over 13,000 residents to evacuate. In this photo, firefighters watch as the giant wildfire advances. As of August 6, 2015, the evacuees do not know when they will be able to return to their homes. The Rocky fire is currently the largest of 23 fires statewide. So far, the Rocky Fire alone has destroyed over 100 square miles -- three times the size of Manhattan Island. Two firefighters, shown below, battle a spot fire, which is a new fire ignited by sparks or wind-carried embers from the initial fire.

