Devastating photos of California show how bad the drought really is

California just entered its fourth year in drought. Experts say it’s the worst the state has seen in 1,200 years.
Dwindling reservoirs, shrinking lakes and dried up farm fields are everywhere — and as of yet the drought shows no sign of stopping.
The state’s snowpack, which typically provides about a third of the water for its farms and residents, remains at its lowest level in history.
Reservoir banks that were once underwater at Millerton Lake on the San Joaquin River in Friant, a town just north of Fresno in California's Central Valley.
A field of dead almond trees in Coalinga in the Central Valley. Almonds use up an estimated 10% of the state's water budget.
Boat docks that were once at the edge of the water on Millerton Lake on the San Joaquin River in Friant.
A tractor collects golf balls on a parched driving range in Palm Springs. According to new state regulations introduced May 5, communities like Palm Springs -- where residents use more than 165 gallons of water per person per day -- would have to cut back their usage by 35%.
A section of Lake Oroville was nearly dry in August 2014. The lake is currently at 32% of its total 3,537,577-acre-foot area.
This Millerton Lake jetty, located on the San Joaquin River in Friant, used to be in the middle of the water.
A farmworker walks through thirsty fields in Los Banos, an area of the San Joaquin Valley between Santa Cruz and Merced. On May 5, state water regulators adopted the first rules for mandatory urban water cutbacks. Farms, which account for 80% of the state's water consumption, are exempt from the law.
Irrigation water runs along a dried-up ditch between rice farms to provide water for fields in Richvale, an agricultural town north of Sacramento.
