Devastating photos of California show how bad the drought really is

California just entered its fourth year in drought. Experts say it’s the worst the state has seen in 1,200 years.

Dwindling reservoirs, shrinking lakes and dried up farm fields are everywhere — and as of yet the drought shows no sign of stopping.

The state’s snowpack, which typically provides about a third of the water for its farms and residents, remains at its lowest level in history.

