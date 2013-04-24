FRACKING: A Driller Gave Us This Up-Close Look At A Rig That's Tapping The Marcellus Shale

Fracking remains a mysterious process to many.



It involves a lot of weird, arcane equipment.

You can’t see it happening (since it occurs underground).

And it’s developed an air of danger around it, having been linked to water contamination, earthquakes and neutered farm animals. If you’ve been affected by it, you’re sometimes not allowed to talk about it.

But it’s been a boon to the American economy. Oil imports are plummeting. It’s boosting employment. And it’s reducing energy costs.

We’ve also argued it helped President Obama get reelected.

And some say it’s actually helping the environment by reducing emissions.

Houston-based Cabot Oil and Gas recently agreed to give us a tour of their main outpost in Northeast Pennsylvania, in a sweetspot of the gas-rich Marcellus Shale formation, to see fracking up close.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.