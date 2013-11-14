Once-Gritty Bushwick, Brooklyn Is Turning Into A Hipster Paradise [PHOTOS]

Harrison Jacobs The Bushwick Collective has brought attractive street art to neighbourhood buildings.

As the rents in Williamsburg, Brooklyn have skyrocketed, young professionals have been begun to retreat deeper along the L train to Bushwick.

For better or worse, the result has been rapid gentrification.

From 2000 to 2010, the number of white residents in North Bushwick has nearly doubled and the number of Asian residents has increased nearly fivefold. Just in the last two years, the average rent for a studio has increased 27 per cent. The serious crime rate has dropped from 36% in 2000 to 24.4% as of 2011.

Now everywhere you look there are juice bars, organic markets, craft beer stores, bike shops, and more things that hipsters love. Best of all, the rents are still relatively cheap.

