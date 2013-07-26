Photos Of Boxers Before And After Fights Show How Brutal The Sport Can Be

Pablo Cesar Cano Erik Morales

Boxing is one of the world’s most punishing sports. On the surface it is a battle of brutes banging each other until one drops. But underneath, boxing is a study of angles and timing; anticipation and guile. 

The boxing ideal is to punch without being punched, but rare is the boxer who does not find himself battered and bleeding at some point in his career. 

With his struggle so exposed the boxer can inspire by fighting through, exhibiting an indomitable spirit capable of expanding beliefs of what a human being is able to endure. 

We warn viewers that the following images are graphic. 

Pablo Cesar Cano (right)

Pablo Cesar Cano fighting Erik Corrales.

Cano lost the fight in a tenth round TKO.

Hasim Rahman

Hasim Rahman after fighting Evander Holyfield.

The judges ruled against Rahman in the eighth round after the fight was stopped.

Arturo Gatti

Arturo Gatti fighting Alfonso Gomez.

A legendary brawler, Gatti lost this, his final fight, in a seventh round TKO.

Miguel Cotto

Miguel Cotto fighting Manny Pacquiao.

Cotto lost by TKO in the 12th round.

Zab Judah

Zab Judah fighting Ernest Johnson.

Judah won the fight on a unanimous decision.

Antonio Margarito

Antonio Margarito fighting Manny Pacquiao.

The fight went 12 round, but Margarito lost on unanimous decision.

Diego Corrales

Diego Corrales after beating Jose Luis Castillo.

The modern classic ended with a tenth round TKO.

Vitali Klitschko

Vitali Klitschko after fighting Lennox Lewis.

The fight was stopped after six round when Klitschko's cut was deemed too severe to continue. The TKO loss was Klitschko's last defeat.

Tomasz Adamek

Tomasz Adamek fighting Paul Briggs.

Adamek won in a 12 round majority decision.

Roy Jones Jr.

Roy Jones Jr. fighting Joe Calzaghe.

Jones Jr. lost unanimously in the 12-round fight.

