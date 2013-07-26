Photos Of Boxers Before And After Fights Show How Brutal The Sport Can Be

Boxing is one of the world’s most punishing sports. On the surface it is a battle of brutes banging each other until one drops. But underneath, boxing is a study of angles and timing; anticipation and guile.



The boxing ideal is to punch without being punched, but rare is the boxer who does not find himself battered and bleeding at some point in his career.

With his struggle so exposed the boxer can inspire by fighting through, exhibiting an indomitable spirit capable of expanding beliefs of what a human being is able to endure.

We warn viewers that the following images are graphic.

