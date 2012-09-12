Gorgeous Photos Of Bora Bora, Which Was Just Named The Best Island In The World

Photo: Stewart via Flickr

The romantic island of Bora Bora was just named the No.1 island in the world by the travel editors at rankings titan U.S. News & World Report.Bora Bora, located in the Islands of Tahiti, is just 18 miles in circumference.



“The very definition of a tropical getaway, blissful Bora Bora abounds with luxurious resorts, sunny skies, warm waters, and friendly locals,” U.S. News & World Report declared.

What makes Bora Bora so wonderful?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.