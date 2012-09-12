Gorgeous Photos Of Bora Bora, Which Was Just Named The Best Island In The World

Photo: Stewart via Flickr
The romantic island of Bora Bora was just named the No.1 island in the world by the travel editors at rankings titan U.S. News & World Report.Bora Bora, located in the Islands of Tahiti, is just 18 miles in circumference.
“The very definition of a tropical getaway, blissful Bora Bora abounds with luxurious resorts, sunny skies, warm waters, and friendly locals,” U.S. News & World Report declared.
What makes Bora Bora so wonderful?
Bora Bora is the blue dot. It's a 3,717-mile flight from Australia to Bora Bora, and a flight from Bora Bora to Peru is 5,094 miles.
The average cost of a popular over-water bungalow in Bora Bora is $1,000 a night. To try and save money, visit between December and March.
If you're looking for a local dish, try the poisson cru, which is raw tuna or mahi-mahi bathed in lime juice and coconut milk.
A shark-feeding excursion puts visitors in the water in safe view of reef sharks. The guides feed the sharks during the tour to keep things lively.
Vaitape is Bora Bora's main town on the West Coast. It has boutiques, eateries, and romantic restaurants. U.S. News & World Report said it's worth couple hours of your time.
Keep in mind that to visit French Polynesia, your U.S. passport must be valid for six months beyond the duration of your trip.
