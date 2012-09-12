Gorgeous Photos Of Bora Bora, Which Was Just Named The Best Island In The World

Meredith Galante
bora bora

Photo: Stewart via Flickr

The romantic island of Bora Bora was just named the No.1 island in the world by the travel editors at rankings titan U.S. News & World Report.Bora Bora, located in the Islands of Tahiti, is just 18 miles in circumference.

“The very definition of a tropical getaway, blissful Bora Bora abounds with luxurious resorts, sunny skies, warm waters, and friendly locals,” U.S. News & World Report declared.

What makes Bora Bora so wonderful? 

Welcome to Bora Bora, the best island in the world, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Source: U.S. News & World Report

Bora Bora is the blue dot. It's a 3,717-mile flight from Australia to Bora Bora, and a flight from Bora Bora to Peru is 5,094 miles.

The island is six miles long and 2.5 miles wide.

Source: U.S. News & World Report

The best way to get around Bora Bora is by bicycle.

Source: U.S. News & World Report

Tourism is the main industry on the island.

Source: U.S. News & World Report

The main languages on Bora Bora are French and Tahitian, but a fair amount of people speak English.

Source: U.S. News & World Report

Source: U.S. News & World Report

The average cost of a popular over-water bungalow in Bora Bora is $1,000 a night. To try and save money, visit between December and March.

Source: U.S. News & World Report

Many of Bora Bora's beaches are man-made. It's the island's lagoons that are really breathtaking.

Source: U.S. News & World Report

The two volcanoes on the island are big tourist attractions for hiking.

Source: U.S. News & World Report

NASA captured an image of Bora Bora from space.

If you're looking for a local dish, try the poisson cru, which is raw tuna or mahi-mahi bathed in lime juice and coconut milk.

Source: U.S. News & World Report

Coconut crabs roam the island. The colourful crabs can sometimes weight up to nine pounds.

Source: U.S. News & World Report

A shark-feeding excursion puts visitors in the water in safe view of reef sharks. The guides feed the sharks during the tour to keep things lively.

Source: U.S. News & World Report

Vaitape is Bora Bora's main town on the West Coast. It has boutiques, eateries, and romantic restaurants. U.S. News & World Report said it's worth couple hours of your time.

Source: U.S. News & World Report

Keep in mind that to visit French Polynesia, your U.S. passport must be valid for six months beyond the duration of your trip.

Source: U.S. News & World Report

Prefer your own island?

DON'T MISS: Big, Beautiful Photos Of Larry Ellison's $600 Million Hawaiian Island >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.