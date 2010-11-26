It Has Begun: Check Out Photos Of Black Friday Shopping Madness

Anika Anand, Gus Lubin
image

Photo: victoriagreer on twitpic

If you’re out of the house already, then you’ve seen the Black Friday shoppers.There’s a crazy feeling on the streets of New York City, with lines at 4:30 AM outside stores like Forever 21 that opened at 5. Stores that were open like the Gap were filled with shoppers.

Retail analysts expect the most spending in years.

We”re adding photos as our reporters and readers send them in.

Gap in NYC -- 50% off most items from 10PM through the morning

Forever 21 in NYC -- line forms at 4:30 for a 5 AM opening

Macy's in NYC at 4:53 AM

H&M in New York @ 5AM

Big spender

Old Navy in Oregon (we think)

Lining up at Best Buy in Lincoln, Neb.

You can still join the madness...

