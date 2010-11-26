It Has Begun: Check Out Photos Of Black Friday Shopping Madness

Photo: victoriagreer on twitpic

If you’re out of the house already, then you’ve seen the Black Friday shoppers.There’s a crazy feeling on the streets of New York City, with lines at 4:30 AM outside stores like Forever 21 that opened at 5. Stores that were open like the Gap were filled with shoppers.



Retail analysts expect the most spending in years.

We”re adding photos as our reporters and readers send them in.

