3 Photos That Show Why Best Buy's TV Business Is Failing

Best Buy is having trouble selling televisions.

The company’s consumer electronics segment has faced declining sales for the past 3 years.

Best Buy’s biggest problem is its well-known TV wall, writes Brian Sozzi, chief equities strategist at Belus Capital Advisors.

“It may be time for Best Buy to scrap its famed giant TV wall, replacing the space with eye-catching fixtures that are able to be seen upon store entry and which lure customers into vendor-employed shops that could clearly explain pricing, warranties, and in-home installation,” Sozzi writes.

He shared a few photos that highlight the TV section’s biggest problems.

Sozzi points out that the “Best Buy reward zone” screens could confuse customers, who might think this costs them more money. The old displays, with sound, were more exciting for the customer.

This display has holes, meaning that customers might think they could purchase the display televisions for a lower price, according to Sozzi.

Finally, the sign overload is confusing customers. “Two identical credit card offer signs add to the visual clutter,” Sozzi writes.

If Best Buy jazzed up its television displays, it would probably be able to improve sales.

