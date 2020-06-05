14 photos of beautiful deserts around the world

Thomas Noitz/Shutterstock A big nest of weaver birds in the kalahari desert, Namibia

Deserts are more than just sand. They can contain diverse, resilient plant life and impressive rocky landscapes.

Here are 14 beautiful deserts around the world.

The Mojave Desert stretches more than 25,000 square miles across Nevada, Arizona, and Utah.

Sierralara/Shutterstock Mojave National Preserve in California.

The desert, known for its Joshua trees, is named after the Mojave Native American tribe.

The Sahara Desert is the largest desert in the world.

Shutterstock/sunsinger The Sahara Desert.

Its actual area is constantly in flux as the sands shift, but it’s around 3.3 million square miles. The desert covers most of northern Africa.

The Black Rock Desert in Nevada is best known for hosting the Burning Man performance art festival.

Scott Smith/Getty Images The Black Rock Desert.

Once the site of prehistoric Lake Lahontan, the desert is now comprised of lava beds and alkali flats.

The Thar Desert is located in India and Pakistan.

OSTILL is Franck Camhi/Shutterstock Dunes in the Thar Desert.

The Thar Desert contains sand dunes reaching heights of 500 feet. The sands date back 1.8 million years.

The Chihuahuan Desert is the largest desert in North America at 250,000 square miles.

Jeffrey M. Frank/Shutterstock The Chihuahuan Desert.

The Chihuahuan Desert receives more rain and has colder winters than other North American deserts.

The Namib Desert is one of the world’s oldest deserts.

Dietmar Temps/Shutterstock The Namib Desert.

Famous for its red sand dunes, the desert spans 1,200 miles along Africa’s Atlantic coast.

Even though it’s the coldest place on the planet, the Antarctic Desert in Antarctica is just that — a desert.

Wojciech Dziadosz/Shutterstock Antarctica’s ice desert landscape.

A desert is a place that receives fewer than 10 inches of rain each year, so the Antarctic Desert technically qualifies. It only receives around two inches of precipitation – mostly snow – each year, according to LiveScience.

The Gobi Desert in China and Mongolia contains colourful rock formations, as well as the largest dinosaur fossils in the world.

Daniel Andis/Shutterstock The Gobi Desert.

Gobi means “waterless place” in Mongolian.

Israel’s Negev Desert is dotted with the remains of ancient cities.

Alla Khananashvili/Shutterstock The Negev Desert.

Notable spots include Avdat, a Nabatean city dating back to the 4th century and a UNESCO World Heritage site, and copper mining shafts used by ancient Egyptians in Timna Park.

The Great Basin Desert sits between the Sierra Nevada and Wasatch mountain ranges.

AvatarKnowmad / iStock The Great Basin Desert.

The desert is known for its knarled bristlecone pines, the oldest trees in the world.

The Arabian Desert is the largest desert in Asia and the second-largest desert on the planet.

David Steele/Shutterstock The Arabian Desert.

Within its 900,000 square miles lies Rub’al-Khali, one of the world’s largest continuous bodies of sand.

The Sonoran Desert has the most diverse plant life of all North American deserts.

Anton Foltin/Shutterstock The Sonoran Desert.

Some species, like the saguaro cactus, can only be found in the Sonoran. The desert covers 120,000 square miles in Arizona, southeastern California, and part of Mexico.

The Atacama Desert in Chile is the driest place on Earth.

D’July/Shutterstock The Atacama Desert.

Some parts of the desert have never recorded any rainfall. Despite the harsh conditions, it still hosts around 550 species of plants.

The Kalahari Desert contains both savanna and grassland ecosystems.

Thomas Noitz/Shutterstock The Kalahari Desert.

The desert is located in Botswana and Namibia. Zebras, elephants, giraffes, lions, leopards, and cheetahs call it home.

