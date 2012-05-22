Check Out These Awesome Photos Of Obama Playing Sports

The White House just released released a photo of the president tossing a football at Soldier Field this morning. It’s no surprise. 

Unabashed lover of hybrid cars and the occasional Bud Light, Barack Obama is a professed sports enthusiast, preferring to watch ESPN over CNN because there’s “not a lot of BS.” 

We’ve got everything here from Barack owning on the basketball court, to the epic fail that was his 2008 visit to an Altoona, PA bowling alley.

Our priceless White House footage of the President engaging in a mini-olympic range of athletic activities is definitely worth checking out.

It's called cricket, people

I repeat, 30-seven

Safety first, I guess

15-Love

