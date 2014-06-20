Why Atlantic City's Beautiful Revel Casino Is Failing, In 19 Pictures

Really expensive and worryingly empty. That’s what we thought about Atlantic City’s Revel Casino Hotel when we visited in February 2014. It was not a good combination.

Now, the megacasino has filed for bankruptcy, the second time it has done so in the past two years.

Revel is reportedly telling employees it will shut down this summer if it doesn’t find a buyer.

The complex cost $US2.6 billion to build, and is New Jersey’s second-tallest building. It opened in April 2012, but 11 months later was forced to file for bankruptcy.

We photographed the beautiful interior of the casino while reflecting on how it and the rest of Atlantic City fell on hard times.

