Why New Jersey's Beautiful Revel Casino Is Struggling, In 23 Photos

Really expensive and worryingly empty.

That’s what we thought about Atlantic City’s Revel Casino Hotel when we visited on a recent Saturday afternoon. It’s not a good combination.

Revel, which opened in 2012, has already entered and exited bankruptcy with a tremendous writedown and is now reportedly up for sale at a bargain price. It is “a magnificent failure that has obliterated at least $US2 billion in investments,” reports The Philadelphia Inquirer.

We photographed the beautiful interior of the casino while reflecting on how it and the rest of Atlantic City fell on hard times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.