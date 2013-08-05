Fire Department Footage Shows How Girl Died In Aftermath Of Asiana Crash Landing

The death of a 16-year-old girl who was run over after surviving the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crash landing at San Francisco International Airport is under review by investigators from the fire and police departments and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Two San Francisco Fire Department firefighters say they spotted Ye Meng Yuan lying fetal on the runway and mistakenly concluded she was dead, according to Jaxon Van Derbeken of The San Francisco Chronicle.

Her location was not reported to Battalion Chief Mark Johnson, judging from his helmet camera footage, which was reviewed by the Chronicle.

Then, after the girl was covered by fire-retardant foam, a foam-spraying rig ran her over.

Van Derbeken notes that Ye was alive for several more minutes after being run over, and then a second rig ran over her.

Here are screengrabs, which don’t show Ye, published by the Chronicle:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.