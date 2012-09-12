Take A Look Inside Apple Exec Jony Ive's New $17 Million Mansion In San Francisco

Photo: Sotheby’s Homes

Apple executive Jonathan Ive just bought a stunning home on San Francisco’s Gold Coast for $17 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. The home was originally listed for $25 million.Ive, Apple’s senior vice president of industrial design, is credited with the look of the iPod, iPhone, and other products.



The home is one of San Francisco’s most historically significant properties—designed by Willis Polk, a well known local architect.

The house has four bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

Completed in 1927, the house still looks very well kept and has a beautiful brick facade.

