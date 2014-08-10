Take A Look Inside Apple Genius Jony Ive's $US17 Million San Francisco Mansion

Sam Colt, Meredith Galante
Willis Polk designed San Francisco Home $US25 millionSotheby’s Homes

Apple executive Jonathan Ive bought a stunning home on San Francisco’s “Billionaire’s Row” for $US17 million in 2012, according to The Wall Street Journal. The home was originally listed for $US25 million.

Ive, Apple’s senior vice president of industrial design, is credited with the look of the iPod, iPhone, and other products.

The home is one of San Francisco’s most historically significant properties — designed by Willis Polk, a well-known local architect.

The house has four bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

Completed in 1927, the house still looks very well kept and has a beautiful brick facade.

The house has a signature slate roof, and deep portico entry.

Local architect Willis Polk designed the home.

The formal sitting room has a lovely pattern on the ceiling.

The hallways all have high ceilings.

We love the cherry cabinets in the kitchen.

The dining room provides a great view of the water.

Cozy up in the library.

The ceiling in the bedroom is very unique.

The master bedroom has a fireplace. In total, the home is five stories.

On the top-level deck there's a spa.

Now check out the famous views from the home.

They include the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz. And the Palace of Fine Arts.

This is one of the most sought-after streets in San Francisco for a reason.

And it's not just Ive's house that's unbelievable ...

