Anti-Japan Protests Continue On The 81st Anniversary Of The 'Manchurian Incident'

On the 81st anniversary of the Manchurian incident and amid the renewed dispute over the Diaoyu / Senkaku islands, anti-Japan protests continued in China.



On September 18, 1931 Japan claimed that an attack on its rail line was carried out by Chinese troops and used it as a pretext to invade Manchuria in Northern China. It later emerged that the attack was carried out by a Japanese general and the incident is refered to as the Manchurian incident.

In Beijing thousands of demonstrators carrying posters of chairman Mao gathered outside the Japanese embassy and had to be held back by riot police, according to Bloomberg.

Japanese businesses in China were closed on Tuesday, and Fitch warned that ratings of Japanese tech companies and auto makers could be at risk if Sino-Japanese relations worsen.

China’s defence chief Liang Guanglie warned that they could take “further actions” if necessary and reiterated China’s stance, “”I want to make it clear that the Diaoyu Islands are China’s inherent territory, which is evidenced by history and law,” according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

Here are some images from the protests on Tuesday:

A protester wears a t-shirt with a Japanese flag that reads “Japanese Pig” outside the Japanese embassy in Beijing.

Photo: AP Images

A protester carries an image of a woman allegedly killed by Japanese soldiers in World War II.

Photo: AP Images

A worker covers the signboard of a Japanese restaurant chain as anti-Japan protests continue.

Photo: AP Images

Photos of former Japanese prime minister Khaki Hatoyama, and current PM Yoshihiko Noda are marked by the Chinese character “kill”.

Photo: AP Images

Riot police prevent protesters from getting close to the Japanese embassy:

Photo: AP Images

An anti-Japan protester is dragged away by the police.

Photo: AP Images

