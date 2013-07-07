Here Are More Photos Of The Alleged 'Budget iPhone'

rumours have been circulating for months that Apple is working on a low-cost iPhone in a coloured plastic case. Peripheral company Techdy claims it got its hands on one and last night it posted some video and a gallery of photos.



“The budget iPhone will be made substantially from plastic (we can feel it’s actually polycarbonate material). It will have a 4″ screen, like the iPhone 5, and interestingly, the budget iPhone actually has a shape that’s similar to Apple’s original iPod,” Techdy says of this phone on its blog.

As with other leaked photos of the device that Apple has not yet officially acknowledged, take these with a grain of salt. Also note that this alleged iPhone was the inspiration of a look-alike version that Techdy is selling. That’s a $199 Android phone called “Basic Bear.”

As for as how cheap this iPhone will actually be if it ever materialises, that’s up for debate. Some reports say it could be as low as $99, though it’s not clear if that would require a contract from a carrier or not. At least one analyst thinks that the off-contract price would be $350-$400, making it more of a mid-tier phone.

Here’s some of the photos that Techdy just published.

Techdy’s budget iPhone

Here’s a comparison of the alleged budget iPhone and the iPhone 5.

