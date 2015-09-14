A former National Geographic photographer shows what America was like in the 70s and 80s

Nathan Benn spent nearly twenty years as a photographer for National Geographic, beginning as an intern in 1972.

He travelled the world during his two decades with the magazine, though the vast majority of the photos he took never made it into print.

Luckily, National Geographic’s Washington D.C. lab held on to all of his unpublished negatives, and when Benn quit working for the magazine in 1991, he transferred them to a storage space.

He didn’t look at them again until twelve years later.

In 1993 he founded the world’s first online commercial photo library, the Picture Network International, which he sold to Eastman Kodak in 1998. Then, in 2000, he started his three-year tenure as the director of the world-renowned Magnum Photos.

Benn finally started digging through his archives in 2003, curating a selection of work for his book, “Kodachrome Memory,” which was published in 2013. The book, a collection of outtakes from his National Geographic days, depicts the United States between the 1970s and 1990s.

Keep scrolling to read Benn’s story, as well as the back stories of some of his favourite shooting assignments.

When Benn was growing up in Miami, he was one of the very few who had a camera. 'This was not when everyone had a camera on their iPhone,' he said to Business Insider. Nathan Benn Collier County, Florida, 1981 The summer after he graduated high school, Benn gained experience by interning with the Miami News for four consecutive summers, and another with the Palm Beach Times. Nathan Benn Palm Beach, Florida, 1981 In 1971, Benn drove to New York City to show his portfolio to a number of photo editors. It was an editor at Time magazine who suggested Benn go see Robert Gilka, the director of photography at National Geographic who would hire him full-time the following year. Nathan Benn Cape Canaveral, Florida, 1981 Benn describes the offices of National Geographic in 1972 as an elite and intense environment, comparing them to the offices depicted on the television show 'Mad Men.' Nathan Benn Beale Street, Memphis, Tennessee, 1983 Benn's prior newspaper experience trained him well for his time at National Geographic, but unlike his coverage of the local football games, his assignments for the magazine were time-intensive and emotionally taxing. Nathan Benn Miami, Florida, 1981 The cover image of Benn's new book was taken in 1973, during one of his first assignments for National Geographic. He was sent down to the Cleveland, Mississippi, Greyhound bus depot to document the Great Migration, or the movement of African Americans from the south to the north up through the 1970s. This photo didn't ever run in National Geographic, but Benn found something inherently 'fresh' about the photo once he revisited it 30 years later. powerHouse books Cleveland, Mississippi, 1973 While on assignment in Vermont, Benn discovered what he called 'a commune of 'hippies.'' Benn captured this beautiful shot of one of the land's dozen or so residents. 'For me, (this image) evokes a certain 1930s (feel),' he said, though the photo was taken in 1973. Nathan Benn New Haven, Vermont, 1973 In 1990 Benn went to photograph on assignment in Pittsburgh. 'I wanted to be more honest in representing the post-industrial Pittsburgh, where desks and paperwork replaced industrial processes and women equaled men in the workforce,' he said. Nathan Benn Pittsburgh, 1990 On his last assignment for National Geographic, Benn photographed July 4th celebrations in Pittsburgh. This shoot stands out in his memory not only because it was one of his last, but also because his assistant was a young woman from Yale whom he would eventually marry. 'The pictures of fireworks ... were crummy. But I took a shine to my assistant, Ms. Abrams. Next year will be our 20th anniversary and our son started high school yesterday,' Benn said. Nathan Benn Pittsburgh, Fourth of July, 1990 His goal as a professional photographer has always been to capture everyday scenes in a compelling way. Though they may seem simple, Benn's images reveal important information about the time, place, and personality of his subjects. Nathan Benn Pattison, Mississippi, 1973 As his career progressed, the nature of Benn's assignments for the magazine grew to become more technically driven. He became increasingly dissatisfied with the work he was producing, and by 1991, he decided to take a break from National Geographic and from photography overall. Nathan Benn Miami, Florida, 1981 It wasn't until 2003 that Benn began to comb through the thousands of images he shot during his time at the magazine. Benn would generally take up to 10,000 pictures for each long-form story, and he estimates that he shot somewhere between 300,000 and 400,000 images during his time working. Nathan Benn Miami, Florida, 1981 Over the next five years, Benn worked tirelessly to edit down his massive archive. He looked for themes in his work, keeping in mind what would be interesting to a 21st century audience. This effort resulted in his book, 'Kodachrome Memory.' Nathan Benn Helena, Arkansas, 1983 Although Benn had worked all over the world, he felt that his photographs taken in the US were his most personal and gratifying. The title of the book is a nod to the Kodachrome film he used. Nathan Benn Hannibal, Missouri, July 3, 1976 Although Benn has stopped actively shooting, his books, exhibitions, and web site show his images to a new audience everyday. Nathan Benn East St. Louis, Illinois, 1977 He's currently working on a new book focused on photos he took while on assignment in the Mississippi Delta region. Nathan Benn Natchez, Mississippi, 1983

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.