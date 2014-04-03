Big, Beautiful Photos Of Amazon's Fire TV

Amazon has just unveiled its new streaming box, Fire TV. The set-top box competes with the likes of Apple TV and Roku, and it’s available for $US99 starting today.

Fire TV does a bit of everything. Like its competitors, it allows users to stream content from services such as Netflix and Hulu Plus.

Besides streaming TV services, it also claims to offer a gaming experience comparable to consoles and can stream music and display photos that have been uploaded to the cloud.

What stood out the most during Amazon’s presentation was the seemingly intuitive search feature. The accompanying remote comes with a microphone inside so that users can search for content without having to type each letter — or shout across the room at a television.

The set-top box itself is pretty slim and sleek. Here’s a look at what came in our Fire TV bundle.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.