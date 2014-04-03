Big, Beautiful Photos Of Amazon's Fire TV

Amazon has just unveiled its new streaming box, Fire TV. The set-top box competes with the likes of Apple TV and Roku, and it’s available for $US99 starting today.
Fire TV does a bit of everything. Like its competitors, it allows users to stream content from services such as Netflix and Hulu Plus.
Besides streaming TV services, it also claims to offer a gaming experience comparable to consoles and can stream music and display photos that have been uploaded to the cloud.
What stood out the most during Amazon’s presentation was the seemingly intuitive search feature. The accompanying remote comes with a microphone inside so that users can search for content without having to type each letter — or shout across the room at a television.
The set-top box itself is pretty slim and sleek. Here’s a look at what came in our Fire TV bundle.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
Here's what came in our bundle. It includes a box for the Fire TV and Bluetooth remote, an HDMI cable, and a box for Amazon's gaming controller.
This is what Amazon Fire TV looks like up close. It's got a smooth finish and feels pretty lightweight.
Here's what it looks like from the side. The edges are glossy, unlike the matte black finish on the front and back.
This is the Bluetooth remote for Fire TV. It includes a microphone that makes it easy to search for TV shows, movies and games.
From what we could tell, the remote worked smoothly with Fire TV. In addition to directional buttons, there's a home key and a recent apps button, just like you'd find on Android smartphones or tablets.
Amazon will sell this remote to use with its Fire TV for $US40. Other than the standard directional pad, action buttons and joysticks, there are also dedicated media playback buttons.
Amazon's set-top box is built to handle demanding apps and multitask. It runs on a quad-core processor, which essentially means it can undergo more processes at once. Apple TV runs on a single-core chip.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.