See Amazon's Stunning New London HQ With A Garden On The Roof

Amazon has signed a deal to move into a massive new 15-storey headquarters in London.

The site, Principal Place, is in the trendy Shoreditch area of London where a lot of tech startups have made their home (including Business Insider U.K).

The new tower will be completed in 2016 and house 5,000 employees.

We got some photos of the new joint from Brookfield, the building’s developer, which is playing up the neighbourhood’s creative vibe.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

