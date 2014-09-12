See Amazon's Stunning New London HQ With A Garden On The Roof

Jim Edwards
Amazon 09Brookfield

Amazon has signed a deal to move into a massive new 15-storey headquarters in London.

The site, Principal Place, is in the trendy Shoreditch area of London where a lot of tech startups have made their home (including Business Insider U.K).

The new tower will be completed in 2016 and house 5,000 employees.

We got some photos of the new joint from Brookfield, the building’s developer, which is playing up the neighbourhood’s creative vibe.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Here's the view from above. Check out the tennis courts on the roof!

This is what you really want: A giant corner office with floor-to-ceiling windows.

In fact, any office near a window seems like it will be super cool.

Amazon will take up most of 600,000 square feet. The interior is dominated by a light-filled atrium.

Looks like a nice place to eat lunch.

Let's face it, it's a lot nicer than Slough, where Amazon U.K. is currently based. Sorry, Slough!

The common areas have an open, airy feel. (And that giant shiny egg looks interesting!)

There will also be 20,000 square feet of retail space, including cafés and restaurants.

