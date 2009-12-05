Photos Of Amanda Knox At Trial

U.S. murder suspect Amanda Knox, centre, is escorted by two Police officers at the start of a hearing at the Perugia court, Italy, Monday, Dec.1, 2009. defence lawyers have begun their closing arguments, seeking to show that evidence in the case isn't sufficient to convict her. Amanda Knox and her former boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito are being tried in Perugia for the 2007 slaying of Meredith Kercher. They deny wrongdoing. Knox's defence lawyer Carlo Dalla Vedova took the stand Tuesday as the year-long trial entered its final phase. A verdict is expected this week. Kercher's body was found in the apartment she shared with Knox on Nov. 2, 2007. Prosecutors believe the Briton was the victim of a drug-fuelled sex game involving Knox, Sollecito and Rudy Hermann Guede, who was convicted last year in a separate trial. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)