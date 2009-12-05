Photos Of Amanda Knox At Trial

U.S. murder suspect Amanda Knox, right foreground back to camera, is comforted by her lawyer Maria Del Grosso during a break in the trial for the murder of her British roommate Meredith Kercher, in Perugia's court, Italy, Friday Nov. 20, 2009. Italian prosecutors have begun their closing arguments in the trial of American student Knox, accused of killing her British roommate. Knox and Raffaele Sollecito, her former Italian boyfriend, are charged with murder in the 2007 slaying of British student Kercher, with whom Knox shared a rented flat in the Italian city of Perugia. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
U.S. murder suspect Amanda Knox, at centre foreground, is escorted outside by Italian penitentiary police officers during a break of a hearing in Perugia's court, Italy, Friday, Nov. 27, 2009. At left, Knox's lawyer Carlo Dalla Vedova. Earlier this month, prosecutors requested life sentences for American student Knox and her former Italian boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito accused of killing a young British woman in Italy. Prosecutor Giuliano Mignini asked a jury in Perugia to convict Amanda Knox and Sollecito on charges of murder and sexual violence for their alleged role in the 2007 slaying of Meredith Kercher. They deny wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Stefano Medici)
U.S. murder suspect Amanda Knox reacts during a defence hearing by her lawyer Carlo Dalla Vedova at the court in Perugia, Italy, Tuesday, Dec.1, 2009. defence lawyers have begun their closing arguments, seeking to show that evidence in the case isn't sufficient to convict her. Amanda Knox and her former boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito are being tried in Perugia for the 2007 slaying of Meredith Kercher. They deny wrongdoing. Knox's defence lawyer Carlo Dalla Vedova took the stand Tuesday as the year-long trial entered its final phase. A verdict is expected this week. Kercher's body was found in the apartment she shared with Knox on Nov. 2, 2007. Prosecutors believe the Briton was the victim of a drug-fuelled sex game involving Knox, Sollecito and Rudy Hermann Guede, who was convicted last year in a separate trial. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
U.S. murder suspect Amanda Knox, centre, is escorted by two Police officers at the start of a hearing at the Perugia court, Italy, Monday, Dec.1, 2009. defence lawyers have begun their closing arguments, seeking to show that evidence in the case isn't sufficient to convict her. Amanda Knox and her former boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito are being tried in Perugia for the 2007 slaying of Meredith Kercher. They deny wrongdoing. Knox's defence lawyer Carlo Dalla Vedova took the stand Tuesday as the year-long trial entered its final phase. A verdict is expected this week. Kercher's body was found in the apartment she shared with Knox on Nov. 2, 2007. Prosecutors believe the Briton was the victim of a drug-fuelled sex game involving Knox, Sollecito and Rudy Hermann Guede, who was convicted last year in a separate trial. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
In this Sept. 26, 2008 file photo, American murder suspect Amanda Knox , centre, is escorted by Italian penitentiary police officers to Perugia's court at the end of a hearing, central Italy. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2009 Rudy Hermann Guede, of the Ivory Coast, appealing his conviction for murdering British student Meredith Kercher in Italy, testified Wednesday that he heard the victim arguing with American defendant, Amanda Knox, in the case minutes before she was slain. Guede's appeals process began Wednesday even as the initial trial implicating American student Amanda Knox, of Seattle, and Knox's ex-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, continued. (AP Photo/Pier Paolo Cito, files)
Italian murder suspect Raffaele Sollecito arrives for a hearing at the Perugia court, Italy, Monday, Dec.1, 2009. defence lawyers have begun their closing arguments, seeking to show that evidence in the case isn't sufficient to convict her. Amanda Knox and her former boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito are being tried in Perugia for the 2007 slaying of Meredith Kercher. They deny wrongdoing. Knox's defence lawyer Carlo Dalla Vedova took the stand Tuesday as the year-long trial entered its final phase. A verdict is expected this week. Kercher's body was found in the apartment she shared with Knox on Nov. 2, 2007. Prosecutors believe the Briton was the victim of a drug-fuelled sex game involving Knox, Sollecito and Rudy Hermann Guede, who was convicted last year in a separate trial. (AP Photo/Stefano Medici)
U.S. murder suspect Amanda Knox, left, talks with her lawyer Maria Del Grosso during a break in the trial for the murder of her British roomate Meredith Kercher, in Perugia's court, Italy, Friday Nov. 20, 2009. Italian prosecutors have begun their closing arguments in the trial of American student Knox, accused of killing her British roommate. Knox and Raffaele Sollecito, her former Italian boyfriend, are charged with murder in the 2007 slaying of British student Kercher, with whom Knox shared a rented flat in the Italian city of Perugia. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
U.S. murder suspect Amanda Knox speaks to someone during a break in the trial for the murder of her British roomate Meredith Kercher, in Perugia's court, Italy, Friday Nov. 20, 2009. Italian prosecutors have begun their closing arguments in the trial of American student Knox, accused of killing her British roommate. Knox and Raffaele Sollecito, her former Italian boyfriend, are charged with murder in the 2007 slaying of British student Kercher, with whom Knox shared a rented flat in the Italian city of Perugia. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
U.S. murder suspect Amanda Knox reacts during a hearing at Perugia's court, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2009. Prosecutors are set to make their sentencing requests for an American student and her former boyfriend accused of killing a British woman in Italy. Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito are charged with murder and sexual violence in the 2007 slaying of Knox's roommate Meredith Kercher in Perugia. They deny wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
U.S. murder suspect Amanda Knox looks at her Italian lawyer Carlo Dalla Vedova, left, prior to a final hearing before the verdict, at the court in Perugia, Italy, Friday, Dec. 4, 2009. An Italian jury has begun deliberations in the yearlong trial of American student Knox, who is charged with murdering her British roommate Meredith Kercher in 2007 with her former boyfriend Italian murder suspect Raffaele Sollecito. A verdict is expected later today. (AP Photo/Pier Paolo Cito)
