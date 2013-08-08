Photos Of Alleged IPhone 5S Camera Could Point To Dual-Flash Feature

Nowhereelse.fr An iPhone 5s camera housing?

A picture originally claiming to be the camera of Apple’s rumoured low-cost “iPhone 5C” may actually belong to the upcoming iPhone 5S.

The photo was passed around the web last week, but French site NowhereElse has done some analysis of the camera construction and is convinced it will be in the soon to be launched iPhone 5S instead.

In particular, the camera’s lack of direct flash attachment lines up with rumours of a dual-flash system in the iPhone 5S, which would require a more independent camera housing.

The iPhone 5S is expected to look the same as the iPhone 5, feature a faster processor and graphics, and could possibly have an advanced fingerprint scanner to unlock.

NowhwereElse has a pretty decent track record, but obviously take this with a grain of salt.

In the meantime, here’s all we know about the iPhone 5S.

