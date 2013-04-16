Everyone Is Talking About The Aussie Dreamboat Who Won The Masters

Adam Scott became the first Australian to ever win the Masters on Sunday and now the whole world is in love with his smile.



Scott is 32 years old and lives in Switzerland. He used to date tennis player Ana Ivonovic but they broke up last year.

Here are some photos of Scott at the Masters that show why everyone fell in love.

Smiling during practice rounds, day 2:

Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesSerious press conference face:

Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesWhat he looks like when he plays golf:

David Cannon/Getty ImagesReacting to a missed putt, looking for hope:

David Cannon/Getty ImagesHe’s serious about high fives:

He’s waving to you:

Harry How/Getty ImagesLooking good in that green jacket:

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

